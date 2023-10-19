USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,227,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,131,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 214,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.57. 211,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,854. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

