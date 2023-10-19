USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,585 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.08. The company had a trading volume of 355,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $94.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $78.57 and a 1-year high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

