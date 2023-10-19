USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,124,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,685,000 after purchasing an additional 263,933 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.85. 123,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,160. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

