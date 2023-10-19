USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,953 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 1.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 219,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,587. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

