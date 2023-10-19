USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,698 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after buying an additional 718,386 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after buying an additional 576,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,494.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after buying an additional 422,823 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,178. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $81.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

