USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,239 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

