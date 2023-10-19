USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,806,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 201,132 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Shares of JSCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,423. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

