USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,110 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 976,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after buying an additional 29,064 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 278,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 207,433 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 187,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 95,494 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $76.37. 106,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,591. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

