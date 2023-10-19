USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,375 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,499,629,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 438,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,824. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

