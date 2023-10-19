USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

