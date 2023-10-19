USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $140.52. 361,555 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.33. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.