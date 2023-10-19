V.F. Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for V.F. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. V.F. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

