Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 2,049,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,948,588. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.