Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,745,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,675,000 after buying an additional 67,477 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 25,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $284,663,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,711,000 after acquiring an additional 525,841 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.41. 2,499,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,951,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

