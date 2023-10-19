Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VIS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.35. 224,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,266. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.89.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

