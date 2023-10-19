Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $296,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,248 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after purchasing an additional 952,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.