Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Increased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Interstate Bank owned 1.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $157,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 567,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,305,000 after purchasing an additional 115,854 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,140,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 262,297 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VGIT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 588,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,103. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

