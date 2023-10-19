Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.12. The company had a trading volume of 46,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,563. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.13 and a 12-month high of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.37.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.