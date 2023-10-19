Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $168.00 and a 52 week high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

