Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,941,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,606,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,304,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $129.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.61 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

