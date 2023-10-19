Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.16% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $185,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

