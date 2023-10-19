Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,292. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

