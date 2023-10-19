Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

