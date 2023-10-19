Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 936,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 508,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,351,000 after buying an additional 93,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,981,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,368,000 after acquiring an additional 134,692 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,102 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.41. The stock had a trading volume of 347,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,087. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

