Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 130.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $464,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $394.90. 875,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,284. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.13 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.29.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.