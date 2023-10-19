Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,742 Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Expro Group by 257.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 700,963 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 131.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 56,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $68,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,575,891 shares in the company, valued at $334,516,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $68,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,516,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $550,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,071,335 shares of company stock worth $70,495,867 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expro Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XPRO opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. Expro Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $396.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

See Also

