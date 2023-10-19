Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHO opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $276.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

