Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.26. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.84.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

