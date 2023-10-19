Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,944. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

