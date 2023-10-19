Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after buying an additional 906,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 962.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 501,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after buying an additional 454,186 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,601.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,591 shares of company stock worth $17,735,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $106.36 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

