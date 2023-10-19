Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,447,000 after buying an additional 348,105 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after buying an additional 249,121 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Price Performance
Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $194.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.77. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 73.12%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.56.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.