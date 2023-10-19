Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,764 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.