Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $95.54 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.66.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

