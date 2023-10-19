Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,641 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the second quarter worth $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 22.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the second quarter worth $665,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the second quarter worth $1,623,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the second quarter worth $34,657,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

ELME stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elme Communities

About Elme Communities

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.