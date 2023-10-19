Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -132.08%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.