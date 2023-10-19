Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 554.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 133.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 0.30.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

