Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.30

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 5747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,593.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,944 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,968,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,081,000 after buying an additional 234,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.