VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $174.41 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.56 and a 200 day moving average of $213.58.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $26,052.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,929 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 513,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

