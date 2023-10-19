Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Pfizer stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

