Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,748 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.26.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

