Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 546,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 279,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,052 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

