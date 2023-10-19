Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $304,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after buying an additional 617,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. DZ Bank started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

