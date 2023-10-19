Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

