Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $369,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 156,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 18,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

