Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.