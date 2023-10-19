Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $498,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 22,274 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,549,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.42. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68.

