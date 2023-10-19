Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,053,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.39 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

