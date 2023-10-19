Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $101.52 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

