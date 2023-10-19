Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,858,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $398.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $408.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.87. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $338.96 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

