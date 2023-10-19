Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.95.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock worth $13,631,970. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $259.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.21 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.